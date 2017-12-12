Hundreds of dollars worth of top-shelf tequila, champagne stolen from liquor store

Westlake police are searching for two men and a woman who stole $377 worth of Patron and Moet-brand alcoholic beverages from a Detroit Road liquor store.

It happened on Dec. 3 just before 6 p.m.

Police say during the robbery, the woman bit a 25-year-old male employee on the chest when he tried to stop her from leaving.

In return, the employee threw a wine bottle at the getaway car, breaking the rear window.

They fled in a white four door sedan with the license plate covered up, according to police.

The same trio is suspected of a similar theft at the same store on Nov. 18.

That time, $350 worth of Patron-brand tequila was taken.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call Westlake PD at 440-871-3311.

