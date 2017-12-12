These are the top 10 WORST Christmas candies

Be careful about which Christmas candies you offer because believe it or not, people are passionate about holiday sweets they don't like.

An estimated $1.93 billion will be spent on candy this holiday season and in an effort help you fill your candy dish, CandyStore.com has released their "Top Ten WORST Christmas Candy List".

CandyStore surveyed over 13,000 customers to determine the worst Christmas holiday candy.

Honorable Mention (aka #11) – Peppermint Candy Canes

#10 Old-Fashioned Hard Candy Mix

#9 Ribbon Candy

#8 Candy Canes – Non-Peppermint

#7 White Peppermint M&Ms

#6 Lifesavers Story Books

#5 Chocolate-Covered Cherry Cordials

#4 Peppermint Bark

#3 Peeps

#2 Reindeer Corn

#1 Christmas Tree Nougat

So what are your thoughts on it? Do you agree?

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.