Traffic alert: Delays expected due to I-77 bridge widening construction

On Tuesday night, crews working to widen the I-77 bridge over I-490 will close the I-77 northbound ramp to I-490 westbound and the right lane on I-77 northbound over I-490 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Motorists wanting to access I-490 westbound will be detoured via Broadway Avenue to Rockefeller Avenue to I-490 west.

On Wednesday and Thursday night, crews will implement the following closures to perform work on the I-77 bridge over I-490:

I-490 west ramp to I-77 south. Motorists will be detoured via I-77 north to Woodland Avenue to I-77 south.

I-490 east ramp to I-77 north. Motorists will be detoured via Broadway Avenue to East 30th Street to I-77. On Friday, this ramp will close from midnight to 6 a.m.

I-77 north ramp to I-490 west. Motorists will be detoured via Broadway Avenue to Rockefeller Avenue to I-490 west.

I-77 south ramp to I-490 east. Motorists will be detoured via Woodland Avenue to East 55th Street.

I-490 westbound at I-77. Motorists will be detoured via I-77 north to East 30th Street to I-77 south to I-490 west.

I-490 eastbound at I-77. Motorists will be detoured via Broadway Avenue to East 30th Street to I-77.

The dates, times and closure information above are subject to change based on weather and nightly progress.

Learn more about these phases of the Innerbelt Plan here.

For more information, contact the District 12 Public Information Office at D12.Public.Information@dot.ohio.gov or call 216-584-2005.

