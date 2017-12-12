Tonight at 6: More snow on the way; big brother

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

We continue our storm team coverage as more snow moves into our area. Meteorologist Jason Nicholas is tracking it.

Big brother will have another way to watch you on the road. We’ll tell you what Cuyahoga County council is considering tonight.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

