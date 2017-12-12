Lyndhurst police find stolen gun in stolen car; three teenagers arrested

Lyndhurst police arrested three teenagers Sunday after a license plate scan alerted an officer that the car they were driving was stolen.

The car was parked and empty when the officer used his license plate reader, leading officers to stake out the stolen vehicle.

When the teens returned, they were brought into custody and a search of the car was conducted.

Police found two loaded handguns, one of which had been stolen from East Cleveland.

Charges are pending, and the suspects -- ranging in age from 17 to 18 -- have not yet been identified.

