Ohio leaders react to Roy Moore's defeat in Alabama Senate election

On Tuesday night, Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama special Senate race.

Jones came into the race as an underdog in deep-red Alabama, but began gaining more traction as a candidate after several women spoke out against Moore, accusing him of pursuing sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown nodded to those allegations in his statement, shortly after the Associated Press called the race for Jones.

"I am grateful to the women who had the courage to come forward. Because of them and so many others like them, we are seeing meaningful change. I look forward to finding opportunities to work with Doug Jones in the Senate to support middle-class families."

Ohio Governor John Kasich also responded to the race on Twitter, saying, "Thankfully, today enough Republicans chose country over party."

Moore has been a controversial figure in Alabama politics even before the sexual misconduct allegations, with his strong stance against same-sex marriage, Muslims serving in Congress, and two removals from state office for failing to comply with federal judges' orders.

Jones will finish out the remainder of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' term. He will have to run for re-election in November 2020.

