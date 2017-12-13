Bon Jovi, The Cars, Nina Simone among 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of F - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Bon Jovi, The Cars, Nina Simone among 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee class was announced Wednesday morning. 

The inductee class includes Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The complete list of 2018 nominees included:

  • Bon Jovi
  • Kate Bush
  • The Cars
  • Depeche Mode
  • Dire Straits
  • EURYTHMICS
  • J. Geils Band
  • Judas Priest
  • LL Cool J
  • The MC5
  • The Meters
  • Moody Blues
  • Radiohead
  • Rage Against the Machine
  • Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
  • Nina Simone
  • Sister Rosetta Tharpe
  • Link Wray
  • The Zombies

Nine out of the 19 nominees were on the ballot for the first time, including inductees Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The 2018 induction ceremony will be held in Cleveland on April 14.

