Bon Jovi, The Cars, Nina Simone among 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

The 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee class was announced Wednesday morning.

The inductee class includes Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The complete list of 2018 nominees included:

Bon Jovi

Kate Bush

The Cars

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

EURYTHMICS

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

The MC5

The Meters

Moody Blues

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Link Wray

The Zombies

Nine out of the 19 nominees were on the ballot for the first time, including inductees Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The 2018 induction ceremony will be held in Cleveland on April 14.

