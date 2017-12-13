Nearly 200 ODOT trucks battle Wednesday's winter weather in Northeast Ohio

Ohio Department of Transportation crews continue to prepare by deploying and staffing nearly 200 trucks ahead of Wednesday's potential snow accumulation.

According to ODOT, approximately 80 trucks are staffed in Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties.

ODOT will also be staffing 117 trucks throughout Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit, and Trumbull counties.

The trucks will patrol, pretreat, salt, and plow the roadways as needed.

In case of a winter emergency, ODOT is urging you to keep the following items in your car:

Jumper cables

Snow shovel and ice scraper

Warm hat, gloves, and blanket

A bag of abrasive material, such as sand, salt, or cat litter

Non-perishable snacks

Flashlight with extra batteries

