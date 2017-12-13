ODOT adjusts I-90 speed limits to 50 mph in Lake County due to heavy snow

The Ohio Department of Transportation reduced the I-90 speed limit to 50 miles per hour in Lake County Wednesday evening due to the road conditions.

The 50 mph zone on I-90 extends from State Route 44 to State Route 528.

Wide spread heavy snow is blanketing northeast Ohio at this hour. Current conditions on I-90 in #LakeCountyOH have warranted a speed reduction to 50 mph. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/a7FlEWeV7F — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 14, 2017

ODOT has reduced the limit to lower speeds during other recent snow storms.

ODOT started testing the variable speed limits this winter in an effort to reduce winter weather crashes along the notoriously dangerous stretch of I-90.

