ODOT adjusts I-90 speed limits to 60 mph in Lake County due to road conditions

The Ohio Department of Transportation reduced the I-90 speed limit to 60 miles per hour in Lake County during Wednesday morning's commute due to the road conditions.

The 60 miles per hour zone on I-90 extends from State Route 44 to State Route 528.

Speed limit ok I-90 in #LakeCountyOH remains at 60 mph for the morning commute. #ohwx https://t.co/QW4503dJ7X — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 13, 2017

With impending snow accumulation, the driving conditions are likely to worsen. ODOT has reduced the limit to lower speeds during other recent snow storms.

ODOT started testing the variable speed limits this winter in an effort to reduce winter weather crashes along the notoriously dangerous stretch of I-90.

