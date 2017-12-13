Dashcam video shows suspects crashing stolen car during high-speed chase in Brook Park

The chase ended in a crash at W. 130th Street and Hummel Road. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dashcam video showing troopers pursuing a stolen vehicle through parts of Cleveland, Parma, and eventually ending in Brook Park.

According to the OSHP, the car was stolen from the driver at gunpoint in Cleveland on Dec. 8.

Troopers identified the stolen vehicle in near the intersection of West 150th Street near I-71 days later on Dec. 11. Troopers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver fled.

The suspect drove the stolen car through parts of Cleveland, Parma, and into Brook Park with police in pursuit.

The chase ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into another car at the intersection of West 130th Street and Hummel Road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say five juveniles fled on foot. At least one suspect was immediately apprehended, but the others remain on the loose.

Troopers also found a stolen firearm and stolen merchandise inside of the vehicle.

Two victims in the car that was struck were taken to Southwest Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Cleveland, Brook Park, Parma, and the OSHP are working to identify the driver of the stolen vehicle and the other suspects on the run.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, contact police.

