Winter weather advisory impacts Northeast Ohio through midday Thursday

Most of Northeast Ohio will see a disruptive winter weather system move through the area on Wednesday, which could drop more than six inches of snow in some parts.

From Meteorologist Sam Roberts:

"Most of the snow associated with today's clipper system won't move in until later. Short range model guidance indicates that it will move into the Toledo area by mid to late morning. It will be primarily an afternoon event for us. It could be snowing in Cleveland as soon as noon.

Snow will become more widespread as the afternoon goes on. Roads may become snow coated, especially those that are not heavily traveled.

Snow will continue through the night."