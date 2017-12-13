Winter weather advisory impacts Northeast Ohio through midday Th - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Winter weather advisory impacts Northeast Ohio through midday Thursday

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Northeast Ohio is in a winter weather advisory for Wednesday and Thursday (Source: WOIO) Northeast Ohio is in a winter weather advisory for Wednesday and Thursday (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Most of Northeast Ohio will see a disruptive winter weather system move through the area on Wednesday, which could drop more than six inches of snow in some parts.

From Meteorologist Sam Roberts:

"Most of the snow associated with today's clipper system won't move in until later. Short range model guidance indicates that it will move into the Toledo area by mid to late morning. It will be primarily an afternoon event for us. It could be snowing in Cleveland as soon as noon.

Snow will become more widespread as the afternoon goes on. Roads may become snow coated, especially those that are not heavily traveled.

Snow will continue through the night."

Lake effect snow impacted the Wednesday morning commute.

The afternoon clipper system is expected to drop four to six inches of snow locally, with higher totals possible in the snow belt region.

Click here for the complete forecast.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly