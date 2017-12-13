Elementary school to honor fire victim 1 year after her death

One year after 8-year-old Shanice Riley, her 9-year-old sister and their parents were killed in a house fire, Shanice's elementary school is honoring her memory.

The Seiberling Community Learning Center and the PTA is dedicating a new sensory room called "The Safe Space" for students to use as needed.

Shanice, her sister Aniyla and parents, Omar M. Riley, 36 and Shirley Wallis, 33, all died in the Tallmadge Avenue.house fire on Dec. 3, 2016.

The room will be dedicated on Thursday, December 21 at 9 a.m. in the school's cafeteria.

The two girls killed were members of the LeBron James Family Foundation's Wheels for Education program.

The victims 12-year-old sister Shaniya Simpson was the family's only survivor. She suffered a burn on her leg and smoke inhalation.

Related:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.