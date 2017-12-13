Teacher placed on paid leave after video shows student slammed to ground

A Canton City School District high school teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave after a video surfaced on social media showing the teacher slamming a student to the ground.

According to Adrian E. Allison, the school district's superintendent, the teacher in the video is Ken Weatherbee.

Allison said the incident took place on Dec. 4. Weatherbee is a high school teacher at McKinley High School.

In the video, it appears that Weatherbee approached the student, who then tried to swat the teacher's hand away. Weatherbee wrapped his arm around the student's neck and threw him to the ground.

In a statement to Cleveland 19 News, Superintendent Allison said:

"The teacher is entitled to and will receive due process. However, the district will exercise all of its legal authority to ensure that he faces the most severe discipline possible."

Allison said Weatherbee's behavior in the video is "disturbing and unprofessional."

Weatherbee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.