Cleveland police search for McDonald's 'Hamburglar'

Cleveland police are looking for a man who has been dubbed the "Hamburglar." The wanted suspect broke into a McDonald's through the drive-thru window.

Help us identify the HAMBURGLAR! He broke into @McDonalds on Buckeye via the DRIVE THRU WINDOW. Really. U can't make this up. ????216-623-5418 pic.twitter.com/MZ9P5pGRFw — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) December 12, 2017

According to police, the man broke into a McDonald's on Buckeye Road on Nov. 28 at approximately 2 a.m.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact the Cleveland Police Department with information.

