Cleveland police search for McDonald's 'Hamburglar'

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
The "Hamburglar" (Source: Cleveland police) The "Hamburglar" (Source: Cleveland police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police are looking for a man who has been dubbed the "Hamburglar." The wanted suspect broke into a McDonald's through the drive-thru window.

According to police, the man broke into a McDonald's on Buckeye Road on Nov. 28 at approximately 2 a.m.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact the Cleveland Police Department with information.

