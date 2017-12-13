Omarosa Out! Controversial 'Apprentice' contestant resigns from White House post

After less than a year on the job, Omarosa Manigault Newman has resigned from the White House.

JUST IN: Omarosa Manigault Newman, one of President Trump’s most prominent African-American supporters, plans to leave the administration next month "to pursue other opportunities," White House announces pic.twitter.com/p4wqjyGb8T — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2017

According to a statement released by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, "Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday [Dec. 12, 2017] to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service."

Omarosa is the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

The Youngtown native, who was also one of Trump’s most high-profile African American supporters, is a former contestant on his former reality show The Apprentice.

Omarosa is the latest in a string of top White House aides who have either been fired or resigned since President Trump took office earlier this year.

