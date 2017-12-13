Browns beef up roster, add 3 players

The Cleveland Browns have signed DE Lavar Edwards, OL Geoff Gray (off the Jets’ practice squad) and WR Matt Hazel (off the Colts’ practice squad).

To make room on the roster, the team waived WR Bryce Treggs, DL Tyrone Holmes and DL T.Y. McGill. In addition, the team signed OL Laurence Gibson and OL Ian Silberman to the practice squad and released OL Korren Kirven from the practice squad.

Gray is a 6-5, 315-pound rookie out of Manitoba. He will wear No. 79.

Hazel is a 6-1, 195-pound wide receiver in his second NFL season out of Coastal Carolina. He will wear No. 83.

Edwards is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 271 pounds. He's in his fifth NFL season out of Louisiana State. He will wear No. 92.

Gibson is a 6-6, 300-pound lineman, who was originally drafted by Dallas in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Silberman, is a 6-5, 305-pound second-year player, who was originally a sixth-round pick by San Francisco in 2015.

