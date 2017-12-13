Ferrante Winery harvesting ice wine as the temps freeze in Northeast Ohio

Ferrante Winery is harvesting ice wine as the arctic air arrives in Northeast Ohio. (Source WOIO)

Ferrante Winery is harvesting ice wine as the arctic air arrives in Northeast Ohio.

Workers started harvesting Wednesday morning and will continue throughout the day.

"We get this cold weather and we start to complain about all this snow and the cold and we're out here picking ice wine," said owner, Nick Ferrante.

Early Wednesday morning the workers plucked the grapes and then started the process to squeeze and press the sweet nectar.

They'll use about eight to 10 tons of grapes which will produce about 700 gallons of wine that will become Vidal Blanc.

Ferrante says the ice wine has won awards and is popular all over the world, putting Ferrante Winery on the map.

"It's a small percentage of our actual product volume wise but it's a very important one," he said.

Ferrante is located in Geneva.

According to the winery's website the Ferrrante Family has been selling wine since 1937.

Ferrante will be part of the 14th annual Grand River Valley Ice Wine Festival, it takes place next March.

