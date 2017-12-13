NBA chooses Indiana over Cleveland to host 2021 All-Star Game

Indianapolis is the city of choice for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

The Pacers will host the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Cavs were hopeful they would get the game, and even used it as a selling point to renovate Quicken Loans Arena earlier this year.

The NBA's decision to go with Indiana may have something to do with the delay in construction at Quicken Loans.

You may recall, eight days after pulling out of the $140 million renovation project at "The Q", the Cleveland Cavaliers recommitted.

While Cavs officials would not admit that that was a factor, CEO Len Komoroski said, "We continue to work closely with the league regarding Cleveland's bid to host an All-Star Game and remain excited and encouraged that Cleveland will be awarded one of the upcoming games."

Los Angeles will host the All-Star Game this season, followed by Charlotte in 2019 and Chicago in 2020.

Cleveland also put in a bid to host the 2020 All-Star game.

Indiana hasn't hosted the event since 1985.

Officials say the all-star event could pump $100 million into the local economy.

In a July 19, 2017 letter from the NBA, the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer of the league, Mark Taton, stated, “we will not be able to consider Cleveland as the host for NBA All-Star 2020 or 2021 unless construction of the Q’s “Transformation” project begins on or before September 15, 2017.”

The Cavs, City of Cleveland and NBA haven’t responded to Cleveland 19’s questions about if the delay starting the renovation contributed to Cleveland not getting either the 2020 or 2021 All Star game.

Steve Holecko, from the Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus, one of the groups that strongly opposed the renovations, told Cleveland 19 he questions the importance of the renovations since Cleveland didn’t get an All-Star game anyway.

“All through the process the Cavs were saying, ‘we’ve gotta have these renovations to get the All-Star game,’” said Holecko. “They’re clear to be done by 2021 and now we don’t get the All-Star game.”

Holecko said there could have been other reasons why Cleveland was not selected.

“You can kind of make a case that the renovations weren’t crucial to getting the All Star game,” Holecko said.

Len Komoroski the CEO of the Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena, issued this statement Wednesday which said, "We continue to work closely with the league regarding Cleveland's bid to host an All-Star Game and remain excited and encouraged that Cleveland will be awarded one of the upcoming games."

The city of Cleveland echoed that sentiment.

"I know that Cleveland is a great choice for hosting the NBA All-Star Game I am confident that our city will remain competitive for a future All-Star bid,” said Mayor Frank Jackson.

Cavaliers officials told Cleveland 19 that the project is “continuing through the materials procurement process” and seeking city design approval. The renovation project is expected to be completed before the beginning of the 2019-2020 season.

