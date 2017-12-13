Ohio Senate to vote on bill banning Down syndrome abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Senate has set another vote on a bill making it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion if the fetus might have Down syndrome.

The chamber is set to approve legislation Wednesday that cleared the Ohio House last month.

The proposal makes performing such abortions a fourth-degree felony and requires the state medical board to revoke a physician's license if convicted.

Ohio Right to Life has the measure as one of its priority items. The anti-abortion group says abortions in such cases amount to discrimination.

Doctors and some parents of children with Down syndrome testified against the bill during hearings, saying families and their physicians should have the right to make decisions about abortion.

