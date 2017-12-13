College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

According to police, Albert Maruna agreed to meet the "teen" on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and he would bring lube, chicken alfredo, and Sprite. (Source: Mahoning County Jail)

Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.

Maruna IV, 22, is charged with attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools, and importuning.

Austintown police say Maruna started chatting through an online dating app with an undercover officer.

They say Maruna's conversations were sexually graphic, he sent nude pictures of himself and he set up a meeting with someone whom he believed was an underage boy.

According to police, both agreed to get together on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and Maruna would bring lubricant, chicken alfredo and Sprite.

Police said Maruna traveled to Austintown, where he thought he'd be meeting the teen, when he got there he was arrested.

At the time of his arrest, police say Maruna was carrying an iPhone, a MAC book, three zip drives, a bottle of Astroglide lubrication, Vaseline lotion, two bottles of Sprite, and chicken alfredo in a Tupperware container.

Maruna is currently being held in the Mahoning County jail.

