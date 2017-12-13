Despite warnings, many still microwave plastic food containers

Despite the warnings, many still choose to heat up their food in plastic containers inside the microwave.

If you are not careful, you could be putting your health, as well as the health of your children, at risk.

Fitness and nutrition expert - and mom - Karen Kawolics never heats her food up in any kind of plastic, but thousands of others do without ever considering the dangers.

That is one of the warnings dietitian and manager of nutrition, Lindsey Malone, gives patients at the Cleveland Clinic.

"You want to look on the container, and see if it has a microwave safe label. That is regulated by the FDA and tested. If it doesn't, I definitely would not put things in the microwave. Not in the dishwasher either because of the high temperatures," said Malone.

There is something dangerous that happens when many plastics are heated that can increase your risk for diseases like cancer.

Some plastic containers claim to be microwave safe and BPA free, a chemical that is used in certain plastics. But should you take the chance?

"With plastic, you can have high temperatures from the microwave or the dishwasher, those plastics can become unstable and components can get into your food," added Malone.

The safest way to go, according to experts, is to use ceramic or glass containers.

Kawolics says her and her kid's food even tastes better since she replaced plastic with glass containers.

"If there is an easier, safer way of doing it, why not do it?" said Kawolics.

Experts say if a plastic container becomes scratched or changes color, throw it out.

