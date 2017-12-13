Masked men rob Cleveland Heights bank at gunpoint; suspects cons - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Masked men rob Cleveland Heights bank at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous

(Source: Cleveland FBI) (Source: Cleveland FBI)
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland FBI is on the hunt for two men who robbed a local Huntington Bank on Wednesday at gunpoint.

The armed, masked men walked into the bank -- located at 1865 Coventry Rd. -- ordered employees and customers to the ground and threatened to kill them.

One of the men jumped behind the counter and emptied a cash drawer into a plastic garbage bag.

The two suspects left the bank, hopped into a stolen silver Kia and fled northbound on Coventry Road.

The first suspect is described as a black man, wearing a black hooded jacket, a red hoodie underneath with hood up, a blue mask, blue latex gloves, black sweat pants and black Nike sneakers with a white swoosh and royal blue trim.

The second suspect is described as a black man, wearing a dark blue hoodie, jeans, tan work boots, blue latex gloves and a black mask.  

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. 

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400. 

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible.

Plus, Huntington Bank is offering up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these suspects. 

