Tallmadge police: Wooster man hit with 9 felonies after biting police during botched burglary

Tallmadge police were punched and bitten after they surprised and chased down a suspected home invader Wednesday.

According to police, Cody Clark, 30, of Wooster, dropped a handgun as he fled and tried to grab an officer's Taser.

The man was shocked twice by the Taser to no effect.

After the violent arrest, Clark was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary -- both first-degree felonies -- plus other felony charges, including: receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, carrying concealed weapons and weapons under disability.

Clark was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the arrest.

Once released, he will be transferred to Summit County Jail.

