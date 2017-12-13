Ohio Attorney General warns people about federal grant scam

The Ohio Attorney General is warning people to watch out for phony offers for federal grants.

Mike Dewine said the the scam artists will call and say you can get a $9,000 grant from the federal government if you pay money at first.

Dewine said the scam usually begins with a victim receiving a phone call or a Facebook message about a grant opportunity.

According to the press release the scam artists just take your money and the victim does not get any money in return.

In the scams, payment was made through wire transfers or iTunes cards.

Dewine said people should never pay up front to receive a grant they never applied for.

It is also important to be cautious when you are asked to pay for something through a gift card or wire transfer.

You can report any potential scam by calling 800-282-0515.

