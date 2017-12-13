Cleveland police find two bodies in bitter cold on city's east side

Cleveland police found two bodies Wednesday night on the city's east side.

At 5:30 p.m., police were flagged down at the intersection of East 26th Street and Superior Avenue, and were alerted to a dead homeless man.

It appears the man died from natural causes.

While working the scene, officers found a dead woman covered in snow as well.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

