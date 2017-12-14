Sloppy, snowy road conditions for Thursday morning commute

Many roads throughout Northeast Ohio were snow covered and dangerous at the start of the Thursday morning commute due to the overnight snow accumulation.

The interstates, for the most part, were passable. The lanes were wet and slushy, but they were still visible.

LIVE LOOK: I-71 at Rt. 82, roads are visible but still very slushy. Be careful @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/ztBb2D9yCO — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) December 14, 2017

Most of the secondary roads around Cleveland were snow covered. In some stretches, drivers had difficulty seeing the lane stripes.

Good Thursday morning- snow covered roads in downtown Cleveland @cleveland19news be careful this morning #OHWX pic.twitter.com/qXy0lO6JwX — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) December 14, 2017

Snow continued to fall early Thursday, which could make conditions worse throughout the morning.

#Snow is coming down in southern Cuyahoga, eastern Medina, Summit, northern Portage, Geauga, Lake, & Ashtabula co. Will coat roads. Be careful. #ohwx @cleveland19news 4:35 AM radar: pic.twitter.com/AA2wEXtwhH — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) December 14, 2017

Wow!! Look at this snow coming down on I-77 just before approaching downtown #Cleveland @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/qnJOZgMpKd — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) December 14, 2017

