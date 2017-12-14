Sloppy, snowy road conditions for Thursday morning commute - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Sloppy, snowy road conditions for Thursday morning commute

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Many roads throughout Northeast Ohio were snow covered and dangerous at the start of the Thursday morning commute due to the overnight snow accumulation.

The interstates, for the most part, were passable. The lanes were wet and slushy, but they were still visible.

Most of the secondary roads around Cleveland were snow covered. In some stretches, drivers had difficulty seeing the lane stripes.

Snow continued to fall early Thursday, which could make conditions worse throughout the morning.

