Snow emergency parking ban issued for downtown Cleveland

Cleveland's Department of Public Safety has issued a snow emergency parking ban, which goes into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

As a result of the parking ban, stopping, standing, and parking vehicles on designated snow emergency streets is restricted in Cleveland until further notice.

Vehicles left parked in the roadway prevent city snowplows from clearing the streets, which could make downtown congestion worse.

Click here for a list of snow emergency streets.

