JR Smith, wife announce they're expecting another child

JR Smith took to social media to announce that he and his wife are expecting "baby #4."

Smith has three daughters with his wife Jewel.

Their youngest child, Dakota, was born prematurely in Jan. 2017 at only 21 weeks. She spent several months in a local NICU under intensive hospital care.

Now, Dakota is healthy and doing well.

