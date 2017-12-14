Cavaliers bring holiday cheer to sick pediatric patients at Cleveland Clinic

The Cleveland Cavaliers visited the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital on Wednesday to bring cheer to sick, young patients and their families during the holiday season.

"You get to understand what their families and what they are dealing with, and then you are able to come in for a few seconds and see the smile on their faces," said Dwyane Wade.

Wade, LeBron James, Kevin Love, Coach Tyronn Lue, and the rest of the Cavaliers went room to room and delivered Cavs-themed Christmas gifts to the patients.

"We're very fortunate and blessed to be able to play this game that we love," said Tristan Thompson. "Coming in here and hearing people's stories and seeing what these families go through what, it just shows that these are the real warriors, the real soldiers.

The visit was part of the Cavaliers "Season of Giving," presented by Nestlé Baking.

(Video courtesy of Cleveland Cavaliers)

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.