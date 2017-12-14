Parma barber's toy drive for hurricane survivors ends Friday

Mario’s Barber Shop in Parma is in the final push of a toy drive to benefit local kids and children affected by Hurricane Irma. The drive ends at the close of business Friday to ensure items are received before Christmas.

Mario Innocenzi launched the toy drive in October following an earlier mission to help hurricane survivors in Texas and Florida.

He was particularity struck by the devastation Hurricane Irma caused in Immokalee, Fla.

"It's a very low-income area," Innocenzi said in October. "They lost every single thing they had. No child wants to wake up and not have a gift. If we can make sure at least one kid has a gift it's a blessing."

Innocenzi has partnered with the Immokalee Fire Department to distribute the gifts.

He and a team of volunteers will also be delivering toys to local children. Monday, the team will be spreading holiday joy at The City Mission in downtown Cleveland.

Toys can be dropped off at Mario’s Barber Shop located in the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center. The final day of collections is Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Innocenzi can be reached at 216-520-1977.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.