Lorain group collecting shoes for needy families, raising cancer awareness

More than 20 teams will take part in Relay For Life in Lorain County in 2018 to help raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society.

One of the participating teams that we talked with is the Night Owl Angels team.

Carol Munger, co-captain of the Night Owl Angels, told us her team is made of her family and they’ve been supporting the program for more than three years.

Munger told Cleveland 19 she started the team because her family lost several friends and other family members due to cancer.

This year, the Night Owl Angels are collecting shoes to give to needy families and raise awareness about cancer. The group will collect shoes for the drive until Dec. 27.

If you would like to donate shoes, you can contact Carol Munger via email at likebigshow@gmail.com.

The Relay For Life will get underway in July 2018 at Elyria Catholic High School.

