Teen faces federal charges for allegedly helping steal mail in Lake County

An 18-year-old Kirtland teenager could be going to prison, if convicted of helping others steal mail in Lake County.

Corey Lauren Whalen was indicted by a federal grand jury on the charges of aiding and abetting the theft of mail and possessing stolen mail.

Prosecutors say Whalen helped others steal a package in Painesville on Nov. 27 and a letter in Mentor on Dec. 5.

The case was solved when a neighbor saw something suspicious and called the Lake County sheriff deputies.

"Hopefully the charges send a clear message to those who think they can just go around and steal other people's property that they worked so hard to get," said Mentor Police Chief Kevin Knight.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Lake County sheriff's office, Mentor police and Painesville police are handling the investigation.

