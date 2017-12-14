YUMMY! Regal Cinemas to start serving Cheetos popcorn

Good news for moviegoers!

Regal Cinemas will start serving Cheetos popcorn throughout the country, including right here in Cleveland.

The snack will feature a mixture of both Cheetos-flavored popcorn and actual Cheetos.

According to its website, Cheetos popcorn is available just in time for Christmas!

You can buy it at 11 Regal Cinemas locations in northeast Ohio beginning Dec. 22.

For more information click here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.