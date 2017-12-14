Akron police looking for the driver who fled the scene after a fatal crash

Driver flees scene of fatal crash in Akron. (Source: WOIO)

A driver who caused a crash that killed his passenger remains on the loose.

Akron police say around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the driver lost control in the 400 block of Eastland Avenue and slammed into a tree and a fire hydrant.

The vehicle then rolled on its side before sliding into a retaining wall.

When police arrived at the scene, the driver was gone and the rear seat passenger was deceased.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

Akron police add the vehicle, a 2006 Chevy Cobalt, was reported stolen on Dec. 12 from Kipling Street.

If you have any information, please contact Akron police.

