Suspect in murder of Salvation Army worker pleads 'Not Guilty'

Jared Plesec was wearing his Salvation Army uniform when he was killed. (Source Facebook)

William Jones pleaded not guilty. He's being held on a $5 million bond. (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland man accused of murdering a Salvation Army worker in addition to attempted murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, burglary, vandalism and grand theft pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

William Jones, 27, was indicted for murdering Jared Plesec on December 2.

Prosecutors say Jones walked up to Plesec and shot him in the side of the head at point blank range. Plesec was in his Salvation Army uniform and was holding a bible when he died. Police believe the shooting was racially motivated.

That same morning, Jones was also allegedly involved in a series of carjackings and assaults.

Jones' bond remains set a $5 million and he is not allowed to have any contact with the surviving victims or their families.

He'll be back in court on December 19.

