Charlotte fires coach, former Cleveland Cavaliers star Mark Price

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Charlotte 49ers have fired men's basketball coach Mark Price.

The school announced Thursday that Price was released from his contract effective immediately. Assistant coach Houston Fancher, who has 12 years of head coaching experience, will serve as the 49ers interim head coach.

The 53-year-old Price, who was a four-time NBA All-Star guard, was in his third season with the 49ers and had a 30-42 record overall. He was 16-20 in Conference USA play.

Charlotte was 3-6 this season and has not started league play.

UNC athletic director Judy Rose said in a news release Thursday that "this was a difficult decision, especially as we make plans to open conference play, but we do feel it is in the best interest of our basketball program."

