An 8 oz. glass of eggnog has more than 300 calories in it

Eggnog is one of the most popular drinks during the holiday season, it's also high in calories.

The holiday beverage is a mixture of eggs, sugar, milk and vanilla.

Classic Eggnog Recipe (Non-alcoholic)

According to turkeyhill.com an 8 ounce glass of eggnog has about 360 calories in it.

One serving of eggnog has 5 grams of protein, 9 grams of fat and 23 grams of sugar.

According to research from Indiana University about 120 million pounds of eggnog is sold each year.

