Mother who defended severely beaten boy now in jail

The mother of a young boy severely beaten by his father's girlfriend in 2015 is in jail after being arrested for snatching him from the home Child and Family Services had placed him in for care.

Angel Flores was arrested on Tuesday.

The story of her son Michael Reese is a touching one. Pictures of him after one of his brain surgeries are enough to bring a tear to the eye.

To hear his excitement over going to Disney World tugged at people's hearts.

He had been beaten by Crystal Anderson who got eight years in prison for the crime.

Through it all his mother was his chief defender.

"His brain was 6 inches out of his head. He had IV''s in every part of his body. All they told me, he was in intensive care and he probably wasn't going to make it," Flores said.

Courts ruled after a social services investigation that Flores couldn't have custody of Mikey.

She violated that order when she took him.

