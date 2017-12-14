Mother of missing pregnant Summit County girl arrested, teen still missing

Investigators said Annalys Clay is believed to be in danger. (Source Akron Police)

The mother of a missing pregnant 14-year-old Summit County girl was arrested on Thursday.

Pete Elliott with the U.S. Marshal's Office said Helena Clay was charged for making a false statement to police.

On Dec. 6 the Akron Police Department issued an endangered missing child alert for the 14-year-old girl.

Police said it was a statewide alert but it was not an amber alert.

Investigators said Annalys Clay is believed to be in danger.

Authorities said Annalys may be in need of medication and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Annalys is pregnant.

Police said a warrant has been issued for Louis J. Jakab, 33, of North Royalton for interference with custody.

The police department said Jakab is with the 14-year-old girl.

The mother told police a different version of events of when the 14-year-old was taken.

Helena Clay told police she was taken in Akron on the expressway.

Police said she was taken at a gas station in Strongsville.

Investigators said Annalys and Jakab could be in a silver 2005 Cadillac STS, possible plate of HAA8369

The Police Department is asking anyone with information should call APD at 330-375-2490.

