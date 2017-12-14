Elections are a tradition. So is a public concession on election night (Editorial)

For the second time in the past 13 months the nation has been focused on a contentious election that showed the chasm between people.

No matter what side you are on, one thing should be concerning: a respect for our democratic process.

For many years candidates on the short end of election night conceded races that night, publicly congratulated their opponent and wished them success in helping the country.

That didn’t happen on the presidential election night in 2016, and it didn’t happen in Alabama’s U.S. Senate election either. The losing candidates either refused to concede or simply didn’t say anything publicly on the night of the decision. I just don’t think that’s good for how our country works.

We have to keep civility and show that our country is bigger than the individuals elected to guide it.

All of us lose sometimes. Even if we don’t respect our opponent, we should show respect for how we as a society do things.

There’s no shame in losing, but there is in refusing to publicly accept it.

