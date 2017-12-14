Tonight at 6: Dead in the cold; Romona's Kids

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

Police are still trying to identify two people found dead in the cold in Cleveland.

Tonight’s Romona's Kids come together as a family every holiday season to give to others.

What they accomplish is nothing short of amazing.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.