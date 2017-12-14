2 Medina homes struck by gunfire; police suspect random act

Police said no one was injured. (Source WOIO)

Two Medina homes were struck by gunfire on Thursday, nobody was injured.

The Medina Police Department said around 5:30 a.m. officers went to a house on the 900 block of North Huntington Street.

Investigators said they found a bullet inside the home.

During the investigation a woman met with officers and said something hit her home on the 1000 block of Hillview Way.

A bullet was found in her home as well.

Police said they do not believe the residences were targeted.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has any information about the incidents they are asked to call police at 330-725-7777.

