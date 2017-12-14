Need a job? You can apply online to be the next coach of Kent State Football

Kent State University was 2-10 in the 2017 season. (Source AP Images)

Kent State University is looking for a head coach for the football team, the opening has been posted on the school's website.

According to the listing, the basic function of the Head Football Coach is to provide leadership for the intercollegiate football program.

The position is listed as a full-time job, and the next coach will be working non-traditional hours.

A Master's degree is preferred for the next person who will lead the Golden Flashes.

The school is also looking for someone who has at least eight years of football coaching experience.

An estimated salary was left blank on the website.

The online application will ask applicants to upload a resume.

Paul Haynes was the coach for the past five seasons.

According to SB Nation, Haynes was making around $380,000 a year.

According to the school's website, the application deadline is Dec. 21.

You can apply online at this link.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.