Romona's Kids: Padua students raise thousands in minutes for charity

It's always impressive to see what young people can do when they put their minds to it, but one group of teens is giving back in a way that's nothing short of amazing.

It's called "Coin Wars," and it's a charitable competition held at Padua Franciscan High School.

"It's always exciting to have the whole school in one place with such positive energy to do something so positive for others," said student Marie Pinzone.

Coin Wars is part of the annual "Christmas for Others" campaign, the largest student-run fundraiser in Northeast Ohio.

Everyone brings coins and cash and participates in a friendly competition where students face off against staff.

This year, the event raised $15,000 in 20 minutes.

"We just come together as one family and share what we have because we have more than other people in our area, so we like to share it," said student Emily Fagan-Zirm.

Padua has also raised another $20,000 with a spaghetti dinner, and other charitable events.

The students even go out and deliver the toys and food baskets themselves that will be purchased through the cash donations.

"It's not just about a dollar bill, but it's about looking in someone's eyes and knowing you made a difference this Christmas season," said Principal David Stec. "Just knowing we're helping so many people in our own area is just something I really look forward to doing every year, and it makes me feel like I'm really taking part in something that's making a difference."

"It's always better to give than receive, and it's really nice we can live out what St. Francis teaches by giving and using actions not words," said student Ally Sabo.

