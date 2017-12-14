Icy conditions cause car to crash down Valley View bridge embankment

A pair of car accidents occurred Thursday on I-480 West, past Transportation Boulevard just after 10 p.m.

The left lanes are closed, and emergency crews are on-scene. The first accident was cleared; the second appears more serious.

Left 2 lanes WB Valley View Bridge are CLOSED—- please merge to the right. A vehicle has gone over the embankment, Rescue in progress!! — NCESOhio (@NCESOhio) December 15, 2017

It's not yet known when lanes will reopen.

Motorists should use caution, and expect delays surrounding the Valley View bridge.

Valley View police said salt on the road combined with runoff water mixed and froze to create icy conditions.

There are not yet any reports of injuries.

