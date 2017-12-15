Over 100 dead ducks, chickens, turkeys removed from Lorain County barn

A local animal rescue group removed more than 100 dead ducks, chickens, and turkeys from inhumane conditions at a Lorain County barn, and rescued more than 90 living birds from the freezing weather.

Investigators were called to a barn in LaGrange Township after neighbors found two turkeys frozen to death. Over 100 dead birds were then discovered and removed from the property.

Members of the Lorain County Friendship Animal Protective League say they were able to rescue and recover approximately 90 live birds from the barn. The group is trying to nurse them back to health.

The rescued birds are being cared for in a dog room that was converted into a makeshift barn at the Friendship Animal Protective League.

Local residents said they have been donating feed and supplies for the birds at the local APL.

An official from the APL said one barns walls was not finished, which exposed the birds to the frigid winds and freezing cold temperatures.

