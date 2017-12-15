Couple jumps from 2nd floor window to escape fire

A 27-year-old woman is recovering at a local hospital, after jumping from a 2nd floor window to escape a house fire.

Flames broke out around 4:00 a.m. Friday at 1920 W. 57th in Cleveland; this is a double home.

The people living downstairs were not home, but the 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend were sleeping upstairs.

The flames were between the bedroom and the stairs, so the couple had to jump from the window.

The woman hurt her ankle and also suffered from smoke inhalation. Her boyfriend was not injured.

Cleveland firefighters say a portable heater could have started the blaze.

There were also no working smoke detectors inside the home.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.