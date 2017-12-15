Body scanners being installed at the Lorain County Jail

Inmate body scanners were being installed at the Lorain County Jail Friday.

Officials say the scanners will be ready to be used very soon and can be used to uncover illegal drugs and other contraband.

Body scanners are currently used at many airports, border crossings and customs checkpoints.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) has several of the body scanners.

The machine uses electromagnetic waves that are less harmful than emissions from thousands of uses of a cell phone, according to officials.

