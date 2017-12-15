Dunkin' Donuts opens downtown Cleveland store (photos)

Dunkin' Donuts opened Jan. 24, 2018 at E. 9th and Rockwell in downtown Cleveland at the end of January. (Source: WOIO)

On Jan. 24 Dunkin' Donuts opened at the corner of East 9th Street and Rockwell Avenue in downtown Cleveland.

While Dunkin' Donuts has operated a stand in Tower City, this is the national chain's first free standing site in downtown.

"Dunkin’ was not represented with a full service location in the CBD (Central Business District), other than the Tower City location," Heidi Langer the spokesperson for Dunkin' said. "We believe it was the perfect time. We want to serve the downtown community of residents and workers and this location is in the heart of it all – a great location for us."

The Tower City stand will remain open.

Dunkin' becomes the latest national chain to invest in the continued growth of downtown.

Back in September the Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA) made the announcement that 15,000 people now live in downtown.

But there is a magic number that will really begin to attract bigger national retailers.

"Surpassing 15,000 residents in 2017 was a major milestone for Downtown Cleveland," Michael Deemer, DCA Executive Vice President of Business Development and Advocacy said. "And as we move towards our goal to welcome 20,000 by 2020, we expect to see the population increase drive both national and locally-owned businesses to downtown.”

